Left Menu

Recruitment of teachers for govt schools to be completed in 2 months, says Maharashtra minister

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:54 IST
Recruitment of teachers for govt schools to be completed in 2 months, says Maharashtra minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said the recruitment process for teachers in government schools would be completed in the next two months.

Kesarkar was responding to a query by NCP MLA Jayant Patil and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar over the issue of teachers' recruitment during the question hour in the legislative assembly.

As per the data shared by the school education department, 45,000 posts of teachers remain vacant, of which 30,000 vacancies will be filled once the recruitment process is over.

The minister said the recruitment process is underway and will be completed in the next two months.

He further said that a survey by the education department revealed that 3,214 children were out of school in the state, of which 1,624 were boys and 1,590 girls. Of these students, 875 boys and 765 girls have been enrolled at nearby schools, Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, an official from the finance department said the state spends around Rs 63,000 crore in salaries for teachers, and this sum will increase significantly once the 30,000 vacancies are filled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023