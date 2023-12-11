Govt school infrastructure in Delhi no less than top private institutions, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the auditorium of a government school in the Civil Lines area and asserted that the infrastructure of state-run schools is no less than any top private institution. Addressing the event, Kejriwal said many prominent people studied in government schools during the 15-20-year period after India gained independence since there were few private schools. Kejriwal reiterated that education is the focus of the AAP dispensation and said the infrastructure of government schools in Delhi underwent a transformation in the last eight years. ''The infrastructure of government schools is no less than that of top private schools. The children have also grown in confidence and one can see that they are more confident than their counterparts in private schools,'' he said. The chief minister said the dropout rate from government schools was quite high earlier since studies did not happen but that issue has been addressed.

''Now, there are nearly 18 lakh students studying in government schools,'' he added.

