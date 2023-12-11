Students of Children's Academy shine bright at CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023

Children's Academy Group of Schools has once again demonstrated its commitment to holistic development and sports excellence with its students' outstanding achievements at the CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023. The school's athletes secured a total of four medals and earned multiple selections for the prestigious School Games Federation of India (SGFI) national competitions.

Students from Children's Academy Group of Schools showcased their exceptional athletic prowess at the CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023, held in Bengaluru.

Mst. Shiven Vyas from Children's Academy Thakur Complex emerged as a star performer, clinching the Gold Medal in the 80M Hurdles race. His impressive speed and agility were evident throughout the competition. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in Maharashtra's team victory in the 4 X 100M Relay race, securing another Gold medal.

Further adding to the medal tally were Ms. Shaivi Mehta and Ms. Nitya Rawat. Ms. Shaivi Mehta's determination and technique earned her a Silver medal in the 100M Hurdles event, while Ms. Nitya Rawat's strength and precision secured her another Silver medal in the Hammer Throw. Their performances were a testament to their dedication and commitment to their sport.

From Children's Academy, Malad, Mst. Rikhav Gala clinched the silver medal in U/14 80M Hurdles and Mst. Diyansh Joshi won the gold medal in U/14 High Jump.

The students' exceptional talent was further recognized with the selection of eight students from Malad, 2 students from Ashok Nagar and four students from Thakur Complex for the prestigious SGFI national competitions. These athletes include Mst. Rikhav Gala and Mst. Diyansh Joshi, Mst. Arjun Mishra, Mst. Dhairya Thakur, Mst. Ayaan Dedia, Mst. Prince Shah (Hockey, U/14 Boys), Mst. Kevin Wala and Mst. Aaroha Marathe (Hockey, U/17 Boys) from Children's Academy, Malad; Mst. Shiven Vyas, Ms. Shaivi Mehta, Ms. Nitya Rawat, Mst. Chintan Samant (Volleyball, U/14 Boys) from Children's Academy, Thakur Complex; and Ms. Shraddha Agawane (Volleyball, U/17 Girls), Mst. Ravindra Shrivastava (Volleyball, U/14 Boys) from Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar.

These athletes will represent their school and state on the national stage, showcasing their skills and potential to a wider audience.

Children's Academy Group of Schools takes immense pride in its students' achievements at the CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023 and their selection for SGFI. These accomplishments are a reflection of the school's unwavering commitment to providing a nurturing environment that empowers students to excel in all aspects of their lives, including academics, sports, and personal growth.

''We are incredibly proud of our students' remarkable performances at the CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023 and their well-deserved selection for SGFI,'' stated Rohit Bhat, CEO, Children's Academy Group of Schools. ''Their dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit have brought immense pride to the school community. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.''

