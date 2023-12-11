Jharkhand: Outfit of Bengali community stages dharna outside Raj Bhavan

An organisation of the Bengali community in Jharkhand staged a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday, alleging that the state government has deprived them of their rights.

Members of the Jharkhand Banglabhasi Unnayan Samiti (JBUS) staged the dharna with placards and posters, raising slogans against the government.

JBUS convenor Sukrit Bhattacharya said that Jharkhand has a large population of Bengali-speaking people, but the government has been ignoring them.

''Distribution of Bengali textbooks has stopped and several schools don't have Bengali teachers. Bengali has not been fully given the status of second language in the state,'' he said.

''Earlier, names of railway stations were written in Hindi, English and Bengali. Now, Bengali has been completely removed from the stations,'' he added.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Kiran Kumari Pasi said the state did not have its own curriculum for schools.

''We used to bring Bengali textbooks from West Bengal. But, now we have designed our own curriculum and from next year, textbooks will be available in Bengali and other languages,'' she said.

''As far as Bengali teachers are concerned, there is a shortage in some areas, and it is being sorted out,'' she added.

