Left Menu

Jharkhand: Outfit of Bengali community stages dharna outside Raj Bhavan

Now, Bengali has been completely removed from the stations, he added.Jharkhand Education Project Council JEPC director Kiran Kumari Pasi said the state did not have its own curriculum for schools.We used to bring Bengali textbooks from West Bengal.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:10 IST
Jharkhand: Outfit of Bengali community stages dharna outside Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation of the Bengali community in Jharkhand staged a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday, alleging that the state government has deprived them of their rights.

Members of the Jharkhand Banglabhasi Unnayan Samiti (JBUS) staged the dharna with placards and posters, raising slogans against the government.

JBUS convenor Sukrit Bhattacharya said that Jharkhand has a large population of Bengali-speaking people, but the government has been ignoring them.

''Distribution of Bengali textbooks has stopped and several schools don't have Bengali teachers. Bengali has not been fully given the status of second language in the state,'' he said.

''Earlier, names of railway stations were written in Hindi, English and Bengali. Now, Bengali has been completely removed from the stations,'' he added.

Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Kiran Kumari Pasi said the state did not have its own curriculum for schools.

''We used to bring Bengali textbooks from West Bengal. But, now we have designed our own curriculum and from next year, textbooks will be available in Bengali and other languages,'' she said.

''As far as Bengali teachers are concerned, there is a shortage in some areas, and it is being sorted out,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023