Govt school infrastructure in Delhi no less than top private institutions, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the auditorium of a government school in the Civil Lines area and asserted that the infrastructure of state-run schools is no less than any top private institution.

Addressing the event, Kejriwal said many prominent people studied in government schools during the 15-20-year period after India gained independence since there were few private schools.

Kejriwal reiterated that education is the focus of the AAP dispensation and said the infrastructure of government schools in Delhi underwent a transformation in the last eight years.

''The infrastructure of government schools is no less than that of top private schools. The children have also grown in confidence and one can see that they are more confident than their counterparts in private schools,'' he said. ''Money is needed if quality education is desired and many people don't have that. In the past eight years, we have changed this belief,'' he said.

The chief minister said the dropout rate from government schools was quite high earlier since studies did not happen but that issue has been addressed.

''Before entering politics, when I worked with NGOs, I often witnessed that children in government schools were not receiving education properly and their parents would pull them out of school after a year or two and engage them in work. Now, there are nearly 18 lakh students studying in government schools,'' he said.

Kejriwal further said there has been a significant change in the education sector in the past eight years.

''When I interact with children and their parents, I find that government schoolchildren have more self-confidence compared to those in private schools. Children in government schools must communicate confidently and this is the most important aspect,'' he said.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration event, Education Minister Atishi said, ''When we go for the inauguration of any school building, we think that our schools have surpassed private institutions. After the inauguration of this auditorium, I think this has now surpassed big multiplexes too.'' She further stated that no private school in Delhi has better facilities than the ASoSE in Raj Niwas.

''I have also studied at a private school in Delhi but I can assure you today that no private school in the city has such a magnificent auditorium that has been inaugurated today at ASoSE Raj Niwas,'' she said. According to the Delhi government, the auditorium has a seating capacity of 335 people along with features such as a speaker system, subwoofer, stage monitoring system, wireless presentation and other necessary amenities.

