Govt says 10 probes, enquiries ongoing against DGCA officials for alleged corruption, misconduct

The government on Monday said that 10 investigations and enquiries are ongoing against officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for alleged corruption and misconduct.

Ten investigations/enquiries against DGCA officials are presently ongoing, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

''Five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated since 2019. One officer was removed from service, and proceedings against another are ongoing.

''Three officers were exonerated of the charge after completion of the inquiry,'' the minister said.

On November 22, the government suspended a DGCA official as the aviation regulator was contemplating initiating disciplinary proceedings against him on alleged corruption charges.

