Left Menu

ABVP aims to work towards ensuring students' union elections in all universities

The ABVP on Monday said it will work towards ensuring that students union elections are held in all universities across the country to strengthen student participation in activism. The resolutions were taken during the ABVPs 69th national conference, which concluded on December 10 and marked the 75 years of the students union existence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:51 IST
ABVP aims to work towards ensuring students' union elections in all universities
  • Country:
  • India

The ABVP on Monday said it will work towards ensuring that students' union elections are held in all universities across the country to strengthen student participation in activism. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it will work towards starting students' union elections in the central universities where there is no elected body for the students' representation.

''We will work towards ensuring that the universities, which don't have students' unions, hold elections to elect a student body. We believe it is important to give voice to the concerns of the students and ensure transparency and accountability in the system,'' said ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla while announcing the unions' resolutions for the new year. The BJP's student wing announced six resolutions, including work on women empowerment, efforts to make campus life vibrant, promote millet based diet, and responsible development and environment conservation among other efforts that will be undertaken during the year. As a part of these resolutions, the ABVP plans to start a 'Campus Chalo Abhiyan' on January 12 next year to attract the students to the university campus. It will also carry plantation drives and spread awareness on recycling among the students besides working towards ensuring that all vacant posts for the teachers in the central universities are filled. The resolutions were taken during the ABVP's 69th national conference, which concluded on December 10 and marked the 75 years of the students' union existence. Around 10,000 students from different states across the country participated in the conference, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023