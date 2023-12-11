Left Menu

India at turning point in history: Nagaland Guv

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:56 IST
India at turning point in history: Nagaland Guv
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday said that India is at a turning point in history as the country pole-vaults into the future confident of its capabilities.

Addressing a programme in the Raj Bhavan, he said India is the fifth largest economy in the world at present and will become the third largest by 2027 as its GDP is expected to cross USD 5 trillion. The country is poised to be a USD 30 trillion economy with all the attributes of a developed nation by 2047, he claimed.

The governor said that there has been a massive expansion in social and economic infrastructure through various policies and schemes of the government over the last few years.

He said India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years and it accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the world's total young population.

This is an enormous opportunity, likely to last till 2047, he said.

The governor called upon vice-chancellors of universities and heads of other educational institutions who were present at the function to motivate students to participate in the nation-building process.

A panel discussion on ''Thriving and Sustainable Economy'' was also held as a part of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023