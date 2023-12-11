Kerala Guv accuses CM Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by accusing the Marxist veteran of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically.
Khan's scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.
A visibly furious Governor got out of his car and told media that it was CM Vijayan who 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically.
Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be collapsing in the state.
