PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:57 IST
Latest global adaptation goal draft calls for closing finance gap and global stocktake consideration
Representative Image
The latest draft of the global adaptation goal released during the ongoing global climate talks here committed to close the adaptation finance gap, and encourages countries to take the outcome on the Global Stocktake into account in their deliberations.

The draft urges developed countries and other resource-providing parties to mobilise support, including private finance, for developing nations.

It encouraged aligning support with the priorities and needs of vulnerable countries, emphasising those most affected by climate change. The draft also emphasises protecting cultural heritage from climate-related risks, promoting adaptive strategies, and designing climate-resilient infrastructure.

The second draft underscored the need for a balanced approach between adaptation and mitigation, considering country-driven strategies and the requirements of vulnerable nations.

The draft recognised that the success of the global adaptation goal depends on the effective implementation of support commitments by developed countries.

Additionally, it requested developed countries to provide long-term, predictable, and additional finance, technology, and capacity-building to support urgent adaptation actions at various levels and across different sectors.

It recognised the leadership of Indigenous Peoples and local communities as stewards of nature and encourages the ethical and equitable engagement with Indigenous Peoples and local communities and application of traditional knowledge, the knowledge, wisdom and values of Indigenous Peoples, and local knowledge systems in implementing the framework for the global goal on adaptation.

The draft also encouraged efforts by countries to broaden climate education, and to empower people, in particular children and youth, with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes necessary for active action to combat climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

