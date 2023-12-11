Shaheed Bhagat Singh College bars denies admit card to 100 students over low attendance

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has denied admit cards for examinations to about 100 students with less than 40 per cent attendance, according to a notice issued on Monday.

This is the second time in a month that the college has barred students from appearing in exams due to low attendance.

According to the notice, the college has denied admit cards to BA programme and B.Com students with less than 40 per cent attendance in any semester.

The college will issue another notification for students with low attendance in the evening batch of the college, Arun Kumar Attree, principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, told PTI.

The notifications are being issued in accordance with Delhi University norms that set a minimum attendance criteria for students to be eligible to appear for exams, he said.

''Some students are very casual in attending classes. Many of these students take admission... while they prepare for competitive exams or study a different course parallelly. We will consider the cases of those students involved in sports or cultural activities as per university norms,'' Attree said.

On December 8, the college barred 1,397 students of Honours programmes from taking exams as their attendance was below the prescribed limit.

Students with attendance between 40 per cent to 66.66 per cent have been asked to submit an undertaking by December 12 to cover up the deficit attendance in the next semester.

If the students fail to submit the undertaking within the stipulated time period, they will not be issued admit cards, the notice said.

Those students who could not meet the minimum attendance criteria due to any reason can submit a supporting document or information by 5 pm, December 12 to the administration, which will then take a decision as deemed fit, it said.

