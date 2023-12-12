Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:24 IST
Govt school teacher in UP's Shahjahanpur thrashes students after being hit by ball, suspended
A government school teacher in this Uttar Pradesh district was suspended for allegedly thrashing nine students after being hit by a ball they were playing with, officials said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Government Junior High School in the Kila locality of the district's City area on Monday, they said.

The students were playing with a ball that hit Purnima Rastogi. Following this, Rastogi thrashed the students with a stick, causing some of them to faint, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

An FIR was registered against the teacher following complaints from the students' parents, he said.

All the students were from classes 7 and 8. Five of them suffered injuries and were sent to the medical college for treatment, the police said.

Meena said the students' family members also stopped traffic to demand action against the teacher.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ranveer Singh said the teacher was suspended after prima facie being found guilty.

A two-member committee of Block Education Officers SK Maurya and Sapna Rawat has been constituted to probe into the allegations against Rastogi. Based on its report, further action will be taken against her, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

