Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in NITRD, Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:31 IST
Union Health Mnister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the number of CGHS Wellness Centres in the country will be increased from 80 at present to 100 in the coming days.

''Earlier, private hospitals would give the last priority to CGHS beneficiaries due to various reasons, including delayed payment from the government. Now, due to the timely resolution of the issues regarding their pending payments, CGHS beneficiaries are getting top priority,'' he said.

Mandaviya inaugurated three Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centres and a robotic surgery unit at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

