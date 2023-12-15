Left Menu

PM lauds efforts as National Book Trust claims Guinness record for largest reading activity

The National Book Trust, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has claimed that an event organised by it has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest reading activity, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to laud the efforts.A total of 3,066 parents read stories to their children at SP College, Pune, on Thursday, achieving the record, said the organisers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:45 IST
PM lauds efforts as National Book Trust claims Guinness record for largest reading activity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Book Trust, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has claimed that an event organised by it has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest reading activity, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to laud the efforts.

A total of 3,066 parents read stories to their children at SP College, Pune, on Thursday, achieving the record, said the organisers. The activity was held by the National Book Trust in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Sharing a post on X by the education body about the event, PM Modi said, “Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved.” The event is a precursor to the Pune Book Festival, which is scheduled to be held from December 16 and December 24.

As per the organisers, the citizens of Pune “accomplished the Guinness World Record for the largest reading activity” in their efforts to promote reading culture in society through storytelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023