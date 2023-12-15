Amazon expands Future Engineer program in 120 govt schools across Telangana

Amazon India has teamed up with Educational Initiatives (Ei) to expand the Amazon Future Engineer Program (AFE) in 120 government schools across 31 districts of Telangana. The expansion will benefit over 40,000 students with the support of the Tribal and Social Welfare Departments of the Government, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

Amazon Future Engineer is a computer science education program designed for young people to explore their potential and build a better future. The program envisions strengthening Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy skills using Mindspark, a personally adaptive learning platform and introducing concepts of Computer Science to students in classes five to nine.

The Computer Science workbooks and Hour of Code activities (from code.org) enable students to learn various topics of Computer Science like, sequencing, loops, encoding etc., helping them in laying a foundation for a future career in computer science or technology. Hour of Code is a strategic concept that includes engaging games and activities which often use block coding to make it easy for beginners to understand and practice.

Commenting on the program expansion, Mr Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon India said, "The AFE program has demonstrated a shift from basic digital literacy to 21st-century skills such as coding, collaboration and problem-solving in school ecosystem. With its vision and support of Tribal and Social Welfare Departments, it empowers students from marginalized backgrounds to pursue higher CS education and have better life outcomes. We have observed improved creative thinking and increased student engagement in the 50 Tribal Welfare schools where the program started in the 1st phase. The success and impact of the AFE program inspires us to expand this to many more schools in Telangana and India."

The Amazon Future Engineer program was introduced in 50 government schools of Telangana in 2021 to make Computer Science education accessible to students from underprivileged communities.