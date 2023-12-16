Left Menu

JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of annunal convocation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 09:09 IST
JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of annunal convocation
The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has urged West Bengal Education Minister to take steps to facilitate the holding of the annual convocation of the varsity in time in the interest of students.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy in a letter to Education Minister Bratya Basu and Governor C V Ananda Bose said that convocation remains an integral part of a long and glorious tradition of JU and one of the ''most cherished'' events of students.

''Considering the future and emotion of our students, we, on behalf of all the teachers of Jadavpur university fervently request you to ensure that our students get their valid degrees and certificates in due time,'' the letter, also signed by another senior faculty member Partha Pratim Biswas as JUTA President, urged.

Contacted officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI, ''I cannot tell you anything about the convocation till there is an official statement.'' Asked specifically, if the convocation will be held on time, he said ''There have been lots of report in the media. I will neither confirm nor deny.'' Roy said, ''We hope that in the interest of the students and researchers, the higher education department will ensure that the convocation takes place as per schedule.'' The impasse over the holding of convocation began when the education minister said Sau has no locus standi to decide on the convocation issue as he had been appointed unilaterally by the governor sans any consultation with the state government and the issue pertaining to the appointment of a full-time VC was lying with the court.

The Higher Education department subsequently in a letter to the university sometime back had forbidden it to hold the meeting of the university executive council which was necessary for chalking out the details about the convocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

