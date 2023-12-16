Left Menu

Kerala CM defends security personnel's action over alleged attack against KSU activists

PTI | Kayamkulam | Updated: 16-12-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 14:08 IST
Kerala CM defends security personnel's action over alleged attack against KSU activists
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, on Saturday engaged in a war of words over the alleged attack against the workers of Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union by the security staff of the CM in Alappuzha recently.

Vijayan, while addressing a press conference here, strongly supported one of his security staff who was accused of brutally thrashing the protesters with a stick in Alappuzha on Friday and forcibly pushing away a press photographer who tried to take his pictures in Idukki.

The chief minister said his bodyguards ensure that no danger happens to him.

Vijayan said the photographer had come very close to him while he was walking, and it was natural for his bodyguard to move him away.

''It is very natural, and they are deployed for the duty,'' he said, justifying his security staff's action.

The CM also said that he didn't see the particular officer attacking the KSU activists who had staged a protest in Alappuzha.

Vijayan said he and his cabinet colleagues were travelling together on the bus to attend the Nava Kerala Sadas programme and certain people suddenly jumped in front of the vehicle.

''I only saw the policemen in uniform blocking them,'' he said, adding that his other security personnel were not there at that moment.

He also criticised the opposition Congress and the media for consistently criticising the Nava Kerala Sadas, his government's ambitious outreach programme, and said that the initiative was for the welfare of the state and its people.

However, Satheesan came down heavily on Vijayan and accused him of having a ''sadist mindset''.

He asked whether nobody has the right to stage protest against the government and the CM in Kerala.

Vijayan's security personnel had attacked the student protesters with a heavy stick and the CM was taking along with him ''criminals'' in the police force as his bodyguards, he alleged.

The LoP also warned that such officers would not be able to move out of their homes if the Congress activists decided to do so.

Besides Satheesan, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also heavily criticised the CM over the issue and alleged that his bodyguards and gunmen were a ''group of hardened criminals'' in the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023