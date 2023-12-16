Rs 857 crore being spent under Tribal Area Development Program: HP minister Jagat Singh Negi

A provision of Rs 857 crore has been made under the state's Tribal Area Development Program in 2023-24 to provide opportunities for progress to those living in tribal areas, Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the tribal development minister chaired a review meeting of the department here.

Development of tribal areas is a priority of the state government, Negi said, adding that four Eklavya Model Residential Schools were providing free education to tribal students and 24,794 pupils were admitted to these institutions in the current financial year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojna, livelihood is being provided to tribal people using natural resources through four Van Dhan Vikas Kendras being run in the state, he said.

Negi said that for the convenience of tribal people, Tribal Bhawans were being constructed in Nurpur and Rampur. Tribal villages of the state will be developed under the Vibrant Village Programme, he added.

