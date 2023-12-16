Left Menu

Kashmiri man held in Odisha for impersonating PMO official, army doctor

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:39 IST
Kashmiri man held in Odisha for impersonating PMO official, army doctor
  • India

The Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Kashmiri man on the charge of cheating people by impersonating a PMO official and an Army doctor.

The 37-year-old man who allegedly has links with several people in Pakistan and suspicious elements in Kerala also married a number of women in several states, STF IG JN Pankaj said here.

Following a tip-off, the STF arrested the accused identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari alias Dr Ishaan Bukhari in Neulpur village in Jajpur district on Friday.

''The accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of high-ranking NIA officials and others. Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and others were also seized,'' Pankaj told reporters. This apart, several affidavits, bonds, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards and visiting cards were also seized from the man who hailed from Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir.

''It was also found that the accused has married at least 6-7 women from various parts of India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha,'' Pankaj said. Impersonating a doctor with international degrees, he was also in romantic relationships with a number of women, the police official said.

Pankaj said that it seems that the accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him.

He was allegedly in touch with several Pakistani nationals and some suspicious persons in Kerala. To a question, Panjkaj said that the STF did not find any link of his with ISI. ''A joint team of police from Punjab, Kashmir and Odisha will interrogate him,'' Pankaj said.

