Study needed on cultural ties between former princely states of Manipur, Tripura: Union minister

There is a need for a study on the cultural ties between the former princely states of Tripura and Manipur, Union MoS for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the convocation programme of the Tripura Central University, Singh said a large number of Manipuri people have been living in Tripura for long, and efforts should be made to promote the Manipuri language in the state.

''Being a member of the (erstwhile) ruling dynasty of 'princely' Manipur, I would like to pitch the idea of a collaborative study on the culture and tradition of the two former princely states. The task may be undertaken by the Tripura Central University and the Manipur University,'' he said.

The two former princely states had matrimonial relations and cultural ties, he added.

''A large number of Manipuri people have been living here for a long time. There must be an effort to promote the Manipuri language so that students can learn two or three languages,'' Singh said.

Maintaining that Tripura Central University is among the few varsities in the Northeast that implemented the National Education Policy 2020, he said it recorded the second-highest number of applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses over the last two academic years.

''The NEP 2020, which has been adopted under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is deeply rooted in Indian ethos to ensure equitable and top-class education for the students,'' he said.

Hailing NEP 2020, Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said the prime minister is banking on the youths to make his dream of 'Viksit Bharat' translate into reality.

He said that around 40 percent of Tripura's people speak Kokborok, but they don't have its script.

''An institute in Karnataka is working on old languages. Its help can be sought for adopting a script for Kokborok,'' he said.

