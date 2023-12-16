Left Menu

Kerala contributed immensely in making India third largest startup ecosystem: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:07 IST
Kerala contributed immensely in making India third largest startup ecosystem: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and Kerala has immensely contributed with the number of startups in it, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday at an event here.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Fatima Mata National College here, Sitharaman said Kerala has also contributed immensely towards India's fintech industry too.

''India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and Kerala has contributed with the number of startups in it. There's immense scope in Kerala's coastal area, its spices and knowledge-economy. Kerala is contributing immensely towards India's fintech industry too,'' Sitharaman said.

The Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Sitharaman told the graduating students that with all these opportunities and good educational institutions, ''India 2047 is in your hands to build''.

She later handed over gas stoves under the PM Ujjwala Yojana to beneficiaries during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Mangalapuram Gram Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union Minister also distributed the Viksit Bharat calendars and information brochures among the public.

She handed over cheques to beneficiaries of various Central Government Schemes including PM MUDRA Yojana, PM SVANidhi and Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme and PM Employment Generation Programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023