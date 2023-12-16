Left Menu

On Vijay Diwas, Dhami pays tribute to armed forces personnel for their sacrifice in 1971 war

It will be a humble tribute from our side to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the glory of the tricolour, he said.He also honoured ex-servicemen and war widows on the occasion offering them shawls and mementos.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:19 IST
On Vijay Diwas, Dhami pays tribute to armed forces personnel for their sacrifice in 1971 war
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war by laying a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Gandhi Park. ''On this day in 1971, more than 93,000 soldiers of Pakistan had surrendered before our brave soldiers. This was the largest surrender of any army after World War II. This war was a direct example of the unwavering determination and sacrifice of the heroes of India,'' Dhami said on the anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Apart from being the land of gods, Uttarakhand is also the land of bravery and sacrifice, he said.

''In the Indo-Pak war of 1971, 255 soldiers of Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives to protect 'Mother India'. Seventy-four soldiers of the state who showed their indomitable courage and valour in the war were honoured with various gallantry medals,'' he said.

Dhami also said the construction work on Sainya Dham in Dehradun is in progress. ''It will be a humble tribute from our side to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the glory of the tricolour,'' he said.

He also honoured ex-servicemen and war widows on the occasion offering them shawls and mementos. Students who secured the top three positions in the essay writing competition held on the occasion were also honoured by the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023