Over 20 lakh parents attend mega PTM in Punjab govt schools

Over 20 lakh parents of children studying in government schools participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) held across the state on Saturday, officials said.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said valuable suggestions were received from parents during the meeting, which was held at at 19,109 schools from 10 am to 3.30 pm, according to an official statement.

Government schools across the state were decked up on Saturday to welcome parents for the mega PTM organised by the state education department and books exhibitions were also held, the officials said.

During their interaction with the students' parents, teachers informed them about the state's initiatives such as Mission Saksham and Mission 100 per cent, apart from student attendance policies and new admissions in the respective schools, the release said.

Some parents said they were grateful that the Bhagwant Mann government introduced initiatives such as the 'business blasters', campus manager deployment, among others, the statement said.

They also commended the Punjab government for the enhanced security measures at schools, it added.

