South Africa dismissed for 116 as Arshdeep, Avesh strike in 1st ODI

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc as hosts South Africa were dismissed for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs in the opening One-Day International at The Wanderers here on Sunday.

On a wicket offering pace and bounce to the quicks, Avesh returned figures of 4 for 27 in his eight overs, while left-armer Arshdeep had excellent figures of 5 for 37 in 10 overs.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat.

India and South Africa handed debut caps to 22-year-old top order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.

Brief scores: South Africa 116 all out in 27.3 overs (Tony de Zorzi 28, Andile Phehlukwayo 33; Arshdeep Singh 5/37, Avesh Khan 4/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

