Jadavpur Univesity's Dec 24 convocation on track as executive council meeting gets govt nod

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2023
The Higher Education Department of the West Bengal government gave its approval for the Executive Council meeting of the Jadavpur University, paving the way for its annual convocation on December 24, officials said on Sunday.

Uncertainty was looming large over the convocation after the government stopped the Executive Council and the Court, the decision-making bodies of the varsity, from convening meetings after Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed professor Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor without consulting the Higher Education Department.

In a notice, the department gave permission to the EC and the Court to convene its meetings but with the sole purpose of discussing the convocation, and organising it, officials said.

''...decisions so taken in the meetings shall have to be ratified by the regular Vice Chancellor in terms of rule 3(6) of the West Bengal State Universities Rules 2019 whenever such regular VC is appointed,'' it said.

Sau refused to comment on the matter.

The approval came after Education Minister Bratya Basu met Sau and registrar Snehamanju Basu.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association welcomed the development.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

