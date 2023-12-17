Left Menu

Removal of Article 370 ensures equal rights for J&K people: Jharkhand guv

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the removal of Article 370 has ensured equal rights and duties for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Speaking to a group of JK students at Raj Bhavan here, he said, Jammu and Kashmir has always been an important part of our country.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:36 IST
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the removal of Article 370 has ensured equal rights and duties for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to a group of J&K students at Raj Bhavan here, he said, ''Jammu and Kashmir has always been an important part of our country. It is one of the best places in the world.'' He said, ''Removal of Article 370 ensures equal rights and duties for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, people from across the country can go to Kashmir and buy land,'' he said.

As many as 122 youths from Jammu and Kashmir visited Raj Bhavan under the Kashmir Youth Exchange Programme 2023 'Watan Ko Jane' organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra.

''People are coming to India and seeing how development is taking place,'' he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking various initiatives for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

