Himachal minister says state to make special efforts to increase software exports

Himachal Pradesh will make special efforts to increase software exports from the state from Rs 5 crore to Rs 100 crore, Cabinet minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Sunday.

Today, India is exporting software worth billions of rupees and Himachal Pradesh's contribution in the country's software exports would increase and institutes like NIT should come forward, said Dharmani at the concluding day of the 31st State Level Children's Science Conference here.

The conference at the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur was organized by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in collaboration with the Education Department and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur and with the help of National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC).

Special efforts would be made to increase software export from Himachal Pradesh from Rs 5 crore to Rs 100 crore, said the minister who visited Hamirpur for the first time after taking oath as a minister of the state's Cabinet on December 12.

The minister also advised students to stay logical, keep their curiosity alive always and try to find solutions to various problems around them through science and technology.

He suggested teachers and parents to be prompt in answering children's queries instead of avoiding them.

While making science models, special care should be taken for their practical use, he said, adding that the dream of a developed India will be realized only when all the necessary facilities are available in every state and every village of the country, and science will play the biggest role in this.

Around 600 school students from all the twelve districts of the state participated in the Science Conference.

