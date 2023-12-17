IIT Delhi student injured after jumping before Delhi Metro train
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old IIT Delhi student allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a Delhi Metro train on Sunday, officials said.
The incident was reported around 6:40 pm from the Tilak Nagar metro station.
The man was standing on platform no 2 of the station and jumped before a Dwarka-bound train when it was coming to a halt, they said.
The passenger suffered an injury on his head and he was soon rushed to a nearby hospital.
The student is a resident of a south Indian state and was pursuing a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, as per the officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IIT Delhi
- Delhi Metro
- south Indian
- Tilak Nagar
- B.Tech
ALSO READ
IIT Delhi faculty combines technology with art forms to offer holistic educational experience
Kaspersky, IIT Delhi partner for cybersecurity talent development in India
Woman comes under Delhi metro as cloth gets stuck between train's doors, dies
IIT Delhi to propel professionals into the Quantum Future with Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning