IIT Delhi student injured after jumping before Delhi Metro train

17-12-2023
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old IIT Delhi student allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a Delhi Metro train on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 pm from the Tilak Nagar metro station.

The man was standing on platform no 2 of the station and jumped before a Dwarka-bound train when it was coming to a halt, they said.

The passenger suffered an injury on his head and he was soon rushed to a nearby hospital.

The student is a resident of a south Indian state and was pursuing a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, as per the officials.

