Gaja Capital Business Book Prize: 'Against All Odds', 'Winning Middle India' declared joint winners

''Against All Odds: The IT Story of India'' and ''Winning Middle India: The Story of India's New-Age Entrepreneurs'' have been announced as the joint winners of the 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize' 2023.

''Against All odds'' written by S 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan and N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan, and ''Winning Middle India'' by TN Hari and Bala Srinivasa were selected from a diverse and compelling shortlist of five books -- including ''Capture the Dream'' and ''Essentially Mira'', ''The Tech Phoenix'' -- showcasing the expanding pantheon of Indian business literature.

Instituted in 2019, to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories to the world, the award, now in its fourth edition, offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs -- making it the ''largest business book prize'' in the country.

''It was a challenging decision to select two joint winners among such outstanding candidates. 'Against All Odds' and 'Winning Middle India' truly embody the essence of Indian entrepreneurial excellence and celebrate India's continued success in IT services, while also recognizing the huge potential and promise of our young start-up ecosystem.

''We hope these narratives will ignite the passion of the next generation of entrepreneurs, inspiring them to rise, innovate, and leave their mark on the world,'' said Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner of Gaja Capital, in a statement.

While ''Against All Odds'' delves into the industry's remarkable journey, marked by challenges conquered, resilience unwavering, serendipity harnessed, foresight honed, and meticulous planning executed over the span of six decades; ''Winning Middle India'' examines the exciting potential for enhancing the accessibility, affordability, and quality of products and services for millions of Indians.

The jury for the prize, chaired by vice-chairman at TeamLease Manish Sabharwal, comprised stalwarts from the worlds of industry, investments, academia, public policy, and governance.

In 2022, journalist-author Harish Damodaran won the prize for his ''Broke to Breakthrough'', a detailed and perceptive account of the rise of dairy company Hatsun Agro and its founder R G Chandramogan.

