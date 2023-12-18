Guwahati set to host Khelo India University Games in Feb

Assam's largest city Guwahati is all set to host the next edition of Khelo India University Games early next year, officials said.

The fourth edition will see the participation of more than 4,000 sportspersons from over 200 varsities, they said.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Guwahati is transforming into the sporting capital of India. After the success of the South Asian Games, and Khelo India Youth Games, the city is now ready to host the Khelo India University Games," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

The event will be held from February 1-13 in 2024 across 18 sporting disciplines.

The competitions will be held in nine venues in Guwahati, including the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Gauhati University and LNPIE, Tepesia.

