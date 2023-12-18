Left Menu

Guwahati set to host Khelo India University Games in Feb

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:48 IST
Guwahati set to host Khelo India University Games in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's largest city Guwahati is all set to host the next edition of Khelo India University Games early next year, officials said.

The fourth edition will see the participation of more than 4,000 sportspersons from over 200 varsities, they said.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Guwahati is transforming into the sporting capital of India. After the success of the South Asian Games, and Khelo India Youth Games, the city is now ready to host the Khelo India University Games," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

The event will be held from February 1-13 in 2024 across 18 sporting disciplines.

The competitions will be held in nine venues in Guwahati, including the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Gauhati University and LNPIE, Tepesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023