Left Menu

Class 9 student dies in classroom in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:29 IST
Class 9 student dies in classroom in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 9 student died in his classroom at a private school in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place Loharbarba, around 170km from Ranchi, around 12.15pm, they said.

Principal Indrani Ghosh told reporters that the student, Ajay Kumar Saw, was sitting in the classroom when he suddenly collapsed.

''He became unconscious and was taken to a nearby private hospital. He was referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Saraidhela where doctors declared him dead,'' Ghosh said.

Barwadda police station in-charge Bikram Singh said, ''We will initiate a probe after getting the post-mortem report.'' The boy's father Jagdish Saw said he was a heart patient but had no serious symptoms that he would die all of a sudden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023