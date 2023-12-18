Left Menu

International schools in Spain shut after bomb threats

Several international schools in Spain were checked by police with sniffer dogs while others did not open on Monday after they received emailed bomb threats which the Interior Ministry described as being hoaxes. A police source in Zaragoza confirmed that four international schools in the city received such threats, and that the French Lycee Moliere school did not open on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:28 IST
International schools in Spain shut after bomb threats

Several international schools in Spain were checked by police with sniffer dogs while others did not open on Monday after they received emailed bomb threats which the Interior Ministry described as being hoaxes.

A police source in Zaragoza confirmed that four international schools in the city received such threats, and that the French Lycee Moliere school did not open on Monday. At least three other British-run schools in Madrid told Reuters they had received similar threats either last week or on Monday. In Tenerife, the French Lycee and a German international school received bomb threats and did not open on Monday, the regional government confirmed.

"Regarding the wave of threats, complaints are being taken and the investigation is being centralised. They are false threats," the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The French embassy in Madrid confirmed emailed threats sent to several French schools and other international schools in Spain, and, although police found no suspicious objects, requested that the schools remain alert.

"The French embassy remains very vigilant... and asks all school management teams of the French school network in Spain to show increased vigilance," it said in a statement. El Mundo newspaper said a total of 18 schools in Pontevedra, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Reus, Tarragona, Villarreal and Castellon received threats by email.

The email specified no reason for issuing the threat, a source at one school told Reuters. A source at another school said the very short email had referenced explosives planted in the establishment, without attributing responsibility to any group or giving any reason for the activity.

The English Montessori School in Madrid, owned by the UK-headquartered Cognita educational group, also received a threat but police said there was no need to evacuate the school, its head teacher told parents in an email. A spokesman for St George British School in Madrid told Reuters that the school had received an emailed threat and that police with sniffer dogs had checked the premises early on Monday before giving the all-clear for the school to open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023