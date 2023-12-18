Prepare to face future challenges: Arunachal Guv to students

Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:33 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Monday exhorted students to prepare for the challenges that they are going to face in the future.

Laying the foundation stone of the Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University's permanent campus at Sangepo in Lower Subansiri district, he said today's youths are leaders of the future and they must prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.

He emphasised that to be good leaders in the future, the youths must get educated, disciplined and motivated.

Parnaik expressed hope that the university will provide the necessary impetus in providing quality education, and will attract students from across the Northeast.

The governor appealed to the students of the university to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' initiative by sharing innovative ideas for a developed and progressive India.

He also released a book on Arunachal Pradesh and virtually inaugurated the e-library of the university on its present campus, on the occasion.

Founder chancellor of the varsity doctor Priyaranjan Trivedi and present chancellor doctor Markandey Rai briefed the governor about the architectural details of the new campus, and also highlighted the new academic programmes of the institute.

Lower's Subansiri deputy commissioner HP Vivek, superintendent of police (SP) Keni Bagra and former minister Padi Richo were among those present at the function.

