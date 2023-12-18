Nepal's Tribhuvan University sets world records with 26K attendees at its convocation ceremony

Nepal's Tribhuvan University on Monday created a world record for an unprecedented physical presence of over 26,000 people at its convocation ceremony.

The 49th convocation, held at Dasharath Stadium here, was attended by President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The Official World Record (OWR) awarded a certificate to Tribhuvan University (TU) for an unprecedented physical presence of more than 26,000 people, including female participation, overall participation (parents, awardees, and guests), graduating students, and the grandest convocation in history, university officials said.

The university also claimed that it has created a world record for graduating the highest number of students in the world at once during its convocation ceremony.

''Though 12,415 graduates from various disciplines took part in the ceremony, a total of 73,749 graduates were eligible for the convocation,'' the university's Registrar Peshal Dahal said.

"TU had applied to the Guinness Book of World Records, claiming to graduate the highest number of students in the world. A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records has also reached Nepal for this purpose," he said.

