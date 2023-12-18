CMs of Assam, Nagaland meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland Himanta Biswa Sarma and Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed with him ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues concerning both the states.

Chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland discussed with the Union home minister issues of mutual interest, according to an official release.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Shah for transforming the Northeastern region by ushering in peace and development, the two chief ministers discussed ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states, the release said.

Taking to 'X', Sarma wrote, ''Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today.'' Nagaland CM Rio also posted on X, ''Called on Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah ji, along with Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the Hon'ble CM of Assam. Grateful to him for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)