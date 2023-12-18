Left Menu

DU degrees to have 'currency-like' security features to avoid duplication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:22 IST
DU degrees to have 'currency-like' security features to avoid duplication
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University degree certificates will now come with more than a dozen ''currency-like'' security features such as a hidden image, invisible ink logo, and micro text to make them ''nearly impossible'' to forge, an official said on Monday.

The special degree, which will be awarded to more than 2.25 lakh students during DU's centenary convocation in February, will for the first time include a coloured image of the students and their mother's name.

''These special degrees will be nearly impossible to forge as they will have over a dozen security features like the ones present in currency notes. The quality of the paper is also being enhanced to make it 100 per cent water, heat, and electricity resistance thereby making them everlasting,'' Ajay Arora, Officer on Special Duty, Examination, told PTI.

He said if a degree is photocopied, the duplicate will spell out an indicator message such as ''void'' or ''copy'' because of the presence of the void/copy pentagraph security feature.

The new degree certificates will have gold, silver, red, and rainbow colour foiling in the background and a logo which will not only make it visually appealing but also tamper-proof due to the fine line design which is hard to copy.

Besides, the certificate will have a QR code to scan the details of the students, a watermark logo security feature, a bar code and variable serial number for the unique identity of each certificate, and relief text to make the degree visibly distinguishable from a forged one, he said.

The hidden image, invisible ink logo along with reverse microtext feature present in the certificate will work like a currency note that will help people easily recognise and differentiate between a real and a fake degree, he said.

Furthermore, the new degree certificate will be non-tearable and eraser protected as it will be printed on a paper made up of polyethylene/terephthalate, among other chemical compounds which will also make it weatherproof and durable, Arora said.

It will have a thickness of 280 microns and 350 GMS with a glossy finish and archival quality, he said.

The degree certificate will also be colour-resistant and will not deteriorate in quality even at 200 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023