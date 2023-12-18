Left Menu

ACB registers FIR in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan recruitment fraud case

According to a complaint filed by Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan Director-Principal Prof Vidula Gujjarwar, it was alleged that Rajesh Tanwar -- the-then office superintendent -- had committed irregularities in recruitment and created fake and forged report for postgraduate courses, a senior Anti-Corruption Branch official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:08 IST
ACB registers FIR in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan recruitment fraud case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against the-then superintendent and other officials of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan in Delhi's Najafgarh for alleged irregularities in recruitment, officials said on Monday. According to a complaint filed by Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan Director-Principal Prof Vidula Gujjarwar, it was alleged that Rajesh Tanwar -- the-then office superintendent -- had committed irregularities in recruitment and created fake and forged report for postgraduate courses, a senior Anti-Corruption Branch official said. He committed serious irregularities by not following directions and not linking the recruitment files for postgraduate courses, they said. A committee was constituted to inquire into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment for the posts of associate professor and assistant professor, they said. According to the inquiry report, Tanwar committed serious irregularities by not following directions and not linking the recruitment files, the official said.

Multiple discrepancies such as manipulation and the creation of additional vacancies without following the norms were observed.

Two candidates -- Alok Kumar Asthana and Mukesh Kumar Sharma -- did not possess the qualification for the post and were declared not eligible by the first scrutiny committee, Joint Commissioner of Police (Anti-Corruption Branch) Madhur Verma said. Subsequently, a second scrutiny committee made them eligible and shortlisted them for interview. Later, they were selected and allowed to join the department as associate professors, Verma said. The inquiry committee submitted its report concluding that the allegations were found substantiated. Following recommendations from the competent authority, a case was registered on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act and it is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023