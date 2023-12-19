U.S, Japan, and South Korea activate real-time tracking of N.Korea missiles
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-12-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 05:37 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The United States, Japan, and South Korea said on Tuesday they had fully activated a system to detect and assess North Korea's missile launches in real-time and conduct more trilateral military exercises.
The announcement came one day after North Korea test-fired a long-range missile in what it says was protest of military moves by the United States and its allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Japan
- South Korea
- North Korea's
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea tests solid-fuel rocket amid space race with North Korea
South Korea flies solid-fuel rocket amid space race with North Korea
Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says
North Korea's Kim calls for action on falling birth rates
The North Korean leader calls for women to have more children to halt a fall in the birthrate