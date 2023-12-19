Left Menu

President Murmu calls for imparting life skills to students

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:09 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the need for stakeholders to focus on overall development of students and ensure that they not only acquire academic knowledge but also learn life skills.

She was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School here.

''While preparing the curriculum for the future, all stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of students.

It should be ensured that students not only gain academic knowledge but also learn life skills as well,'' the President stressed.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been designed with this objective, Murmu noted.

She also emphasised on the need for students to be sensitive to the needy people in their surroundings.

They should not only strive for their own development, but also for the progress of others, she added.

Urging the students to develop a passion for things they do, Murmu said, ''You can do the work which gives you happiness.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

