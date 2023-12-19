Realty firm Nila Spaces sets up USD 1-mn fund for tech startups in real estate

Realty firm Nila Spaces on Tuesday said it has set up a USD 1-million fund to support technology startups in the real estate sector. In a statement, Ahmedabad-based Nila Spaces said it has started a VisionX Program, an initiative with a commitment of USD 1 million dedicated to prop-tech startups.

Managed by Awfficacy Capital, VisionX is a 12-week rolling accelerator programme tailored to nurture and elevate early-stage prop-tech startups.

Participants will benefit from personalised mentorship, access to the prop-tech ecosystem and immersive sessions on business development and investor readiness. To become eligible for participation, startups must be at seed-stage or early-stage, demonstrate innovation in their product or service, possess high growth potential and scalability, and having committed to actively engaging with mentors, advisors, and the prop-tech ecosystem at large. Deep Vadodaria, CEO of Nila Spaces, said, ''In today's real estate evolution, innovation is a necessity, not a choice. The VisionX Program is our commitment to propel prop-tech startups, providing capital, mentorship, and a sustainable ethos -- an investment in the future of real estate innovation and the promotion of entrepreneurship in the Indian youth.'' Realtors' bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO have also started prop-tech funds to support startups. Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises and property consultant CBRE are also running programmes to support such startups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)