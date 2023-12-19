President Murmu calls for imparting life skills to students

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the need for stakeholders to focus on overall development of students while preparing the curriculum for the future and ensure that they not only acquire academic knowledge but also learn life skills.

She was speaking after gracing the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School here.

''While preparing the curriculum for the future, all the stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of the students. It should be ensured that students not only gain academic knowledge but also learn life skills as well,'' the President stressed.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been designed with this objective, Murmu pointed out.

She also emphasised the need for students to be sensitive to the needy people in their surroundings.

They should not only strive for their own development, but also for the progress of others, she said.

Urging the children to develop a passion for things they do in life, Murmu said they must take out time for work which gives them happiness and satisfaction. “The positive energy they get from doing that work will also increase your ability to do other work,” she added. The President lauded the entire team of the Hyderabad Public School for providing excellent education to the students in its 100 years of journey. She said that the institution has inspired its students to achieve excellence in various fields, which has also brought respect and glory to our country. The President noted that this school focuses on sports and academic activities of the students as well as emphasizes on promoting innovation and critical thinking which strengthens the foundation of students' life.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D Anasuya were among the dignitaries present.

