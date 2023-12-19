Rajasthan: 15 students of private school ill after consuming contaminated 'prasad'

Fifteen students of a private school in the Churu district of Rajasthan fell sick on Tuesday allegedly after consuming contaminated 'prasad', police said.

The students, aged between 7 and 11 years, vomited and complained of pain in abdomen after which they were admitted to a local hospital, the police said, adding their condition is being monitored.

Police said they were offered 'prasad' in the school by an unidentified person. The matter is being probed.

