As students are the future of any nation, the youths should be made familiar with the use of the Odia language in digital platforms, she said.Karthikeyan said language experts from within the state, country and globe would be invited to the event.It will be a mega event and first of its kind in the state, the OLLC secretary said, adding that the department has taken several measures for the promotion of the Odia language including the opening of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:26 IST
Odisha to organise World Odia Language Conference in February, 2024
The Odisha government Tuesday decided to organise a World Odia language conference in February next year to further strengthen, spread and popularise the language in the state and outside.

The decision of 'Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani' (World Odia Language Conference) was taken at the Heritage Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

''The Sammmilani (conference) will be held for three days and the date of the event will be decided later,'' Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Minister Ashiwini Patra told reporters after the meeting.

Briefing reporters, Chief Secretary P K Jena said that this is for the first time that the state government has decided to hold such a conference which will be a huge event and be participated by the Odias language experts, researchers, scholars, writers, teachers and above all students. There will be a series of associated events during the three-day conference, Jena said.

OLLC department secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan said the objective of the conference is to create awareness among the youths on the Odia language. As students are the future of any nation, the youths should be made familiar with the use of the Odia language in digital platforms, she said.

Karthikeyan said language experts from within the state, country and globe would be invited to the event.

''It will be a mega event and first of its kind in the state,'' the OLLC secretary said, adding that the department has taken several measures for the promotion of the Odia language including the opening of Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district.

