2 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Rae Bareli

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed and nine others injured here when a school bus collided with a truck in Dalmau area of the district on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer Arun Kumar said, ''A school bus carrying students and teachers collided with a truck near Jogmagdipur village on Friday evening.'' Kripashankar, 50, the driver of the school bus and Kaptan, 24, who was sitting in the truck were killed in the collision, he said.

The nine injured were students and teachers who were sent to a hospital for medical treatment. The condition of three of the them is said to be critical.

Police have sent the two bodies for post mortem examination, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

