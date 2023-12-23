Lifting Hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: K'taka BJP

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the ''secular nature'' of educational spaces.

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

''CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces,'' the Shikaripura MLA said.

''By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment,'' he said.

The BJP state chief said it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

