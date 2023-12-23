Left Menu

Rare 12th century AD sculptures found in Jammu

A pair of sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Indrani, dating back to the 12th century AD, were unearthed here, officials said on Saturday. These sculptures depict the human forms of Goddess Indrani, measuring 28 x 13.5 inches weighing 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches weighing 40 kg, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:02 IST
Rare 12th century AD sculptures found in Jammu
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A pair of sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Indrani, dating back to the 12th century AD, were unearthed here, officials said on Saturday. The ancient sculptures were found during digging at the Bhour camp in the outskirts of Jammu and were subsequently taken into possession by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, the officials said. Quoting the preliminary findings, the officials said it has been found that the sculptures are very rare dating back to the 12th century AD. These sculptures depict the human forms of Goddess Indrani, measuring 28 x 13.5 inches weighing 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches weighing 40 kg, the officials said. They said a four-member team headed by Assistant Director of Archaeology Sangeeta Sharma visited the Bhour camp and took possession of the sculptures for preservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023