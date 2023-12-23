Left Menu

UP: Class 10 student stripped, beaten up by classmates; 1 man arrested

A class 10 student was stripped and beaten up allegedly by his classmates over an old rivalry and a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.A 20-year-old man, Ramu Sen, has been arrested while a hunt is on to nab the other minor accused who had videographed the crime, they said.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:59 IST
UP: Class 10 student stripped, beaten up by classmates; 1 man arrested
  Country:
  India

A class 10 student was stripped and beaten up allegedly by his classmates over an old rivalry and a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man, Ramu Sen, has been arrested while a hunt is on to nab the other minor accused who had videographed the crime, they said. The video is circulating on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday but the video surfaced on the Internet a few days later. A case has been registered in the matter, an official said. The 16-year-old victim, a student of a private school in the Shivaji Nagar area of Jhansi told the police on Thursday that some of his schoolmates took him in the car to a forest near Risala on the Kanpur Road, forcibly took off his clothes and attacked him.

According to the police, the victim and the accused students had a dispute over 200 rupees and they had an old rivalry.

Circle Officer Rajesh Rai said the FIR was registered against the five accused on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

