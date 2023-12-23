Left Menu

80 PG women students suspended in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:48 IST
80 PG women students suspended in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 80 PG women students of a university in Telangana were suspended for one week from hostel for allegedly pressuring their juniors ''to sing and dance'', officials said on Saturday.

After the introductory event held recently, some students of the Post-Graduate courses of Commerce and Zoology departments of the Kakatiya University in Warangal district, again on December 18, asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused, they said.

The junior students complained to the varsity authorities over the matter even as some among them also alleged that they were ''pressurised'' to sing and dance by their seniors, the officials said, adding an enquiry was conducted, and 80 PG students were suspended.

''Disciplinary action has been initiated against the 80 PG students, and they were suspended for a week from hostel,'' a senior official of the university said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023