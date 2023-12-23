Left Menu

Odisha CM exhorts tribal students to excel in studies

Today, we have gathered here to celebrate and honour 297 talented prize winners.The participating students also showcased their cultural diversity by presenting a memento in 62 tribal languages including 13 PVTG groups to the chief minister.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:41 IST
Odisha CM exhorts tribal students to excel in studies
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday exhorted tribal students to excel in studies, pursue their chosen careers and fulfill the aspirations of their parents.

Patnaik said this while addressing a gathering of tribal students at the state-level felicitation ceremony of Sargiful-2023 winners here. 'Sargi' is the local name of Sal tree and its flower is called ‘Sargiful’.

The CM also asked students to cultivate knowledge about their culture, traditions and values. ''Understanding these aspects will enable you to make more significant contribution to society'', the chief minister said.

''Achieving personal success in life is great, but when we accomplish something unique for our state and nation, it adds greater meaning and success to our lives,'' said the chief minister, as he extended his best wishes to the participants. He also highlighted that Sargiful-2023 had provided a unique platform to showcase the talents of tribal students across the state.

The two zonal-level Sargiful-2023 events held in Sundergarh and Gajapati have shown innovative ways to explore the talents of students from across the state, said ST & SC Development minister Jagannath Saraka.

Sudam Marandi, Minister of School and Mass Education, Revenue and Disaster Management, said, ''There was a time when I was also a student in a tribal school, but then opportunities to explore the talents of students were scarce. However, through the initiatives of our chief minister, especially by educating tribal students in Anwesha schools through English medium, there has been a sea-change in the success of tribal kids.'' ST & SC department secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo said during Sargiful-2023, Odisha’s 30 districts were grouped into two zones – Gajapati and Sundergarh. Over 1,300 students participated, engaging in more than 18 workshops and 13 competitions. Today, we have gathered here to celebrate and honour 297 talented prize winners.

The participating students also showcased their cultural diversity by presenting a memento in 62 tribal languages (including 13 PVTG groups) to the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023