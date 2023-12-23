Guv destroying higher education ambience: Bengal minister after removal of officiating JU VC

Soon after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Jadavpur University officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau from his post on disciplinary grounds, state minister Bratya Basu on Saturday accused the Raj Bhavan of destroying the higher education ambience in the state.

The governor, who is the chancellor of all state-run universities, took the decision on the eve of the annual convocation of the premier varsity of West Bengal. Sau had apparently earned the wrath of Raj Bhavan for going ahead with the convocation of the university, which is held on December 24 every year, on the scheduled date despite Bose not having given consent to the function citing legal issues.

The higher education department had given the ‘go ahead’ to JU for holding the convocation after both Sau and Registrar Snehamanju Basu had called upon Basu.

In a post on X, Basu, the state education minister, said, ''I have come to know from media reports that the professor authorised to exercise the powers of the vice chancellor of Jadavpur University has been removed by the governor. It appears that he is hell-bent on destroying the higher education ambience in the state.'' “For that, he is not only disregarding the advice of the elected state government, he has stooped to new low by disrespecting the interim judgement of the Highest Court of the land. To maintain status quo in the universities. He has bared his fangs and nails,” Basu added.

Holding the convocation is ''important and crucial for the future of students'' and the university fraternity is ''exploring the legal and technical issues involved'', Jadavpur University Executive Council member and leader of All Bengal University Teachers’ Association Goutam Maity told PTI.

“Sau was only working to facilitate that the JU convocation is held on the scheduled date as demanded by the students and others. The higher education department responded after being approached by students. Let’s hope the hon’ble governor will see to it that there is no impasse and students don’t suffer,” he said.

Maity also said it appears that Sau had been mandated to oversee the convocation arrangements by the university's decision-making bodies.

''Things will become clear on December 24 morning,'' he added.

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association General Secretary Parthapratim Roy told PTI, “We had all along been calling for an amicable solution so that the awarding of degrees and citations to students is not affected.

''Apparently, the officiating VC and the registrar took all the decisions about the convocation without consulting others like us. However, being part of the university fraternity, we all wish that the future of students is not in limbo.'' Arts Faculty Students Union spokesperson Joyadrita said, “We are at a loss over the sudden developments. We wanted that the future of students is not jeopardized. We will be present on the campus tomorrow.”

